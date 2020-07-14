Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging e-payments internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community trash valet

With a prime location in the Old Market neighborhood, 1501 Jackson boasts luxury apartments in Omaha, Nebraska. If our convenient location wasn't enough of a perk, our clean, crisp interiors coupled with our contemporary decor will certainly seal the deal. Young professionals will be the envy of their friends with the perfect place to entertain. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and your very own balcony are only the cherry on top of your plush, desirable amenities package. Our 24-hour fitness center could rival with the nearest gym, our community clubhouse will provide the perfect venue to meet your fellow residents, and our attached garages will keep you warm and dry in the winter, in addition to protecting your vehicle from any undesirable conditions. Stylishly modern, undeniably convenient, and effortlessly first class, at 1501 Jackson, we don't simply lease you an apartment, but we create a community you'll want to be a part of for years to come.