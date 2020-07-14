All apartments in Omaha
Omaha, NE
1501 Jackson
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 PM

1501 Jackson

1501 Jackson St · (833) 827-6212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1st-month rent FREE on a 12-15 month lease and $100 Amazon gift card if move-in is by July 31st!
Location

1501 Jackson St, Omaha, NE 68102
Market West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 609 · Avail. Aug 7

$869

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 612 · Avail. Sep 15

$869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 608 · Avail. Aug 7

$869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 519 · Avail. now

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 964 sqft

Unit 314 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,187

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 603 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,749

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1517 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1501 Jackson.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car charging
e-payments
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
With a prime location in the Old Market neighborhood, 1501 Jackson boasts luxury apartments in Omaha, Nebraska. If our convenient location wasn't enough of a perk, our clean, crisp interiors coupled with our contemporary decor will certainly seal the deal. Young professionals will be the envy of their friends with the perfect place to entertain. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and your very own balcony are only the cherry on top of your plush, desirable amenities package. Our 24-hour fitness center could rival with the nearest gym, our community clubhouse will provide the perfect venue to meet your fellow residents, and our attached garages will keep you warm and dry in the winter, in addition to protecting your vehicle from any undesirable conditions. Stylishly modern, undeniably convenient, and effortlessly first class, at 1501 Jackson, we don't simply lease you an apartment, but we create a community you'll want to be a part of for years to come.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $250 with 650 credit score, otherwise one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
restrictions: Pet Screening Required
Cats
restrictions: Pet Screening Required
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Jackson have any available units?
1501 Jackson has 10 units available starting at $869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 Jackson have?
Some of 1501 Jackson's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Jackson currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Jackson is offering the following rent specials: 1st-month rent FREE on a 12-15 month lease and $100 Amazon gift card if move-in is by July 31st!
Is 1501 Jackson pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 Jackson is pet friendly.
Does 1501 Jackson offer parking?
Yes, 1501 Jackson offers parking.
Does 1501 Jackson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 Jackson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Jackson have a pool?
No, 1501 Jackson does not have a pool.
Does 1501 Jackson have accessible units?
Yes, 1501 Jackson has accessible units.
Does 1501 Jackson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 Jackson has units with dishwashers.
