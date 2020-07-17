1323 south 9th street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking media room

Available 07/23/20 All NEW ONE MONTH FREE Studio One Bed with UV - Property Id: 293570



Call or text 402-880-2489 to see



Dahlman Flats - Studio-1 Bedroom all New. One month Free. July and August move in. Free Parking



Marketing DescriptionThe Dahlman Flats are a modern, masterfully-planned addition to our Urban Village Development portfolio. The Dahlman offers you the quintessential city living experience with spectacular downtown views and superior access to the Old Market District. This redesigned building incorporates the classic style of exposed brick and vintage aesthetics in addition to modern finishes, polished concrete floors, and oversized windows.



The Dahlman is just minutes away from shopping, restaurants, the Durham Museum, the Blue Barn Theatre and more! There is always something to do nearby! At the end of the day, these apartments' spacious interiors, stunning views, and sophisticated finishes will always give you a warm welcome back home. The Dahlman Flats offers the very best that Omaha has to offer.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293570

Property Id 293570



(RLNE5868165)