All apartments in Omaha
Find more places like 1323 south 9th street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Omaha, NE
/
1323 south 9th street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

1323 south 9th street

1323 S 9th St · (402) 880-2489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Omaha
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1323 S 9th St, Omaha, NE 68108
Little Italy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $750 · Avail. Jul 23

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Available 07/23/20 All NEW ONE MONTH FREE Studio One Bed with UV - Property Id: 293570

Call or text 402-880-2489 to see

Dahlman Flats - Studio-1 Bedroom all New. One month Free. July and August move in. Free Parking

Marketing DescriptionThe Dahlman Flats are a modern, masterfully-planned addition to our Urban Village Development portfolio. The Dahlman offers you the quintessential city living experience with spectacular downtown views and superior access to the Old Market District. This redesigned building incorporates the classic style of exposed brick and vintage aesthetics in addition to modern finishes, polished concrete floors, and oversized windows.

The Dahlman is just minutes away from shopping, restaurants, the Durham Museum, the Blue Barn Theatre and more! There is always something to do nearby! At the end of the day, these apartments' spacious interiors, stunning views, and sophisticated finishes will always give you a warm welcome back home. The Dahlman Flats offers the very best that Omaha has to offer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293570
Property Id 293570

(RLNE5868165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 south 9th street have any available units?
1323 south 9th street has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 south 9th street have?
Some of 1323 south 9th street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 south 9th street currently offering any rent specials?
1323 south 9th street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 south 9th street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1323 south 9th street is pet friendly.
Does 1323 south 9th street offer parking?
Yes, 1323 south 9th street offers parking.
Does 1323 south 9th street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1323 south 9th street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 south 9th street have a pool?
No, 1323 south 9th street does not have a pool.
Does 1323 south 9th street have accessible units?
No, 1323 south 9th street does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 south 9th street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1323 south 9th street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1323 south 9th street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montclair
13407 Montclair Dr
Omaha, NE 68144
Harrisburg Apartments
9424 Holmes Plz
Omaha, NE 68127
Lancaster Flats
2556 Marcy Street
Omaha, NE 68105
Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor
9310 Western Ave
Omaha, NE 68114
Viewhouse
1111 North 27th Street
Omaha, NE 68131
Club at Highland Park Apartments
11402 Evans St
Omaha, NE 68164
Legacy Commons
17011 Wright Plz
Omaha, NE 68130
Beacon Hill Apartments
9315 Maplewood Blvd
Omaha, NE 68134

Similar Pages

Omaha 1 BedroomsOmaha 2 Bedrooms
Omaha Apartments with ParkingOmaha Pet Friendly Places
Omaha Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Blair, NEGretna, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest OmahaMaple Village
Columbus ParkOld Market
BlackstoneLeavenworth

Apartments Near Colleges

Clarkson CollegeCreighton University
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied HealthUniversity of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska Medical Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity