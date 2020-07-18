123 South 39th Street - 5

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated range

WALKING DISTANCE TO BLACKSTONE DISTRICT!!



Now is your time to get an apartment steps away from the heart of Historic Blackstone District. This 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment will be perfect for someone who is searching for a home that stands out!



Complete with hardwood floors in bedroom and living room and new LVT in the kitchen and bathroom. Newly painted walls. New countertop and updated kitchen. This is a top floor apartment. On-street parking, pet friendly, shared laundry in common area.



Call 402-204-5552 to schedule a tour.



Apply at: www.bricktownmanagement.com

$7 application fee.



$900.00 / month

$100.00 / utility monthly fee, covers ALL Utilities

Total to landlord - 1,000.00 / month



Subject to credit screening and background check - $30 fee.



Minimum move in requirements: No prior evictions. Credit score above 600. Gross tenant income 2.5 times monthly rent. No felony criminal history.



View all the available Brick Town apartments at: www.bricktownmanagement.com