Omaha, NE
123 South 39th Street - 5
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:37 PM

123 South 39th Street - 5

123 S 39th St · (402) 204-5552
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

123 S 39th St, Omaha, NE 68131
Nebraska Medical Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
WALKING DISTANCE TO BLACKSTONE DISTRICT!!

Now is your time to get an apartment steps away from the heart of Historic Blackstone District. This 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment will be perfect for someone who is searching for a home that stands out!

Complete with hardwood floors in bedroom and living room and new LVT in the kitchen and bathroom. Newly painted walls. New countertop and updated kitchen. This is a top floor apartment. On-street parking, pet friendly, shared laundry in common area.

Call 402-204-5552 to schedule a tour.

Apply at: www.bricktownmanagement.com
$7 application fee.

$900.00 / month
$100.00 / utility monthly fee, covers ALL Utilities
Total to landlord - 1,000.00 / month

Subject to credit screening and background check - $30 fee.

Minimum move in requirements: No prior evictions. Credit score above 600. Gross tenant income 2.5 times monthly rent. No felony criminal history.

View all the available Brick Town apartments at: www.bricktownmanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 South 39th Street - 5 have any available units?
123 South 39th Street - 5 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 South 39th Street - 5 have?
Some of 123 South 39th Street - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 South 39th Street - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
123 South 39th Street - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 South 39th Street - 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 South 39th Street - 5 is pet friendly.
Does 123 South 39th Street - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 123 South 39th Street - 5 offers parking.
Does 123 South 39th Street - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 South 39th Street - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 South 39th Street - 5 have a pool?
No, 123 South 39th Street - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 123 South 39th Street - 5 have accessible units?
No, 123 South 39th Street - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 123 South 39th Street - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 South 39th Street - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
