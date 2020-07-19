Rent Calculator
Home
/
Omaha, NE
/
115 South 38th Avenue - 16
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:05 AM
115 South 38th Avenue - 16
115 South 38th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
115 South 38th Avenue, Omaha, NE 68131
Nebraska Medical Center
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Now is your time to get an apartment that puts you within walking distance of Blackstone. Located 1/2 mile away from the heart of Historic Blackstone District.
Call (402) 204-5552 to schedule a showing at your convenience.
No housing assistance accepted.
No prior evictions.
No felonies.
Pet-Friendly.
Off-street parking available.
Laundry room available.
Rental Terms
Rent: $595.00/ Month
Utilities: Flat fee: $60.00
Total to landlord: $655.00
Available: Now
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 South 38th Avenue - 16 have any available units?
115 South 38th Avenue - 16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Omaha, NE
.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Omaha Rent Report
.
What amenities does 115 South 38th Avenue - 16 have?
Some of 115 South 38th Avenue - 16's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 115 South 38th Avenue - 16 currently offering any rent specials?
115 South 38th Avenue - 16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 South 38th Avenue - 16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 South 38th Avenue - 16 is pet friendly.
Does 115 South 38th Avenue - 16 offer parking?
Yes, 115 South 38th Avenue - 16 offers parking.
Does 115 South 38th Avenue - 16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 South 38th Avenue - 16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 South 38th Avenue - 16 have a pool?
No, 115 South 38th Avenue - 16 does not have a pool.
Does 115 South 38th Avenue - 16 have accessible units?
No, 115 South 38th Avenue - 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 South 38th Avenue - 16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 South 38th Avenue - 16 does not have units with dishwashers.
