Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
1 of 17
1125 Skyline Drive
1125 Skyline Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1125 Skyline Drive, Omaha, NE 68022
Chapel Hill and Rogers Ridges
Amenities
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Luxury Elkhorn Home with Pool - 6 Bedroom Elkhorn South home with 3 car garage. (additional 3 car garage available for rent as well)
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5820882)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1125 Skyline Drive have any available units?
1125 Skyline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Omaha, NE
.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Omaha Rent Report
.
Is 1125 Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Skyline Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Skyline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1125 Skyline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Omaha
.
Does 1125 Skyline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1125 Skyline Drive does offer parking.
Does 1125 Skyline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Skyline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Skyline Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1125 Skyline Drive has a pool.
Does 1125 Skyline Drive have accessible units?
No, 1125 Skyline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Skyline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 Skyline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 Skyline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1125 Skyline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
