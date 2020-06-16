10909 LEAVENWORTH ST

Amenities

Huge house - over 2,000 sqft in finished area, convenient location and private backyard - Excellent ranch home in fabulous condition. 4 bed/2 bath, Convenient location, close to school, interstate, and stores. No neighbor in the back, plenty of privacy. Large back yard with fire pit outside. Storage shed in the back as well.



Newer HVAC and heat pump, new carpet throughout, new interior paint. Garage converted to family room with plenty of space. Large recreation room in lower level with 3/4 bathroom, lots of storage. Refrigerator and stove are included.



No Section 8



Pets OK for a fee



$1,395.00/month. 1 month of security deposit. $25 application fee after you see the apartment to process the application. Credit, eviction and criminal screening required.



Please keep in mind that our listings change frequently, apartments/houses get rented every day and may no longer be available.



You can apply in person at the office, or email us for a scanned application, or apply online through our website at http://maximrg.com/for-rent/ and click on the unit that you are interested in.



Maxim Realty Group, LLC

1910 S 44th Street, Suite 1

Omaha, NE 68105

402-991-1162

www.maximrg.com



