Omaha, NE
10909 LEAVENWORTH ST
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

10909 LEAVENWORTH ST

10909 Leavenworth Street · (402) 991-1224
Location

10909 Leavenworth Street, Omaha, NE 68154
Spyglass Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10909 LEAVENWORTH ST · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fire pit
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
garage
Huge house - over 2,000 sqft in finished area, convenient location and private backyard - Excellent ranch home in fabulous condition. 4 bed/2 bath, Convenient location, close to school, interstate, and stores. No neighbor in the back, plenty of privacy. Large back yard with fire pit outside. Storage shed in the back as well.

Newer HVAC and heat pump, new carpet throughout, new interior paint. Garage converted to family room with plenty of space. Large recreation room in lower level with 3/4 bathroom, lots of storage. Refrigerator and stove are included.

No Section 8

Pets OK for a fee

$1,395.00/month. 1 month of security deposit. $25 application fee after you see the apartment to process the application. Credit, eviction and criminal screening required.

Please keep in mind that our listings change frequently, apartments/houses get rented every day and may no longer be available.

You can apply in person at the office, or email us for a scanned application, or apply online through our website at http://maximrg.com/for-rent/ and click on the unit that you are interested in.

Maxim Realty Group, LLC
1910 S 44th Street, Suite 1
Omaha, NE 68105
402-991-1162
www.maximrg.com

(RLNE2864527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10909 LEAVENWORTH ST have any available units?
10909 LEAVENWORTH ST has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 10909 LEAVENWORTH ST have?
Some of 10909 LEAVENWORTH ST's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10909 LEAVENWORTH ST currently offering any rent specials?
10909 LEAVENWORTH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10909 LEAVENWORTH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 10909 LEAVENWORTH ST is pet friendly.
Does 10909 LEAVENWORTH ST offer parking?
Yes, 10909 LEAVENWORTH ST does offer parking.
Does 10909 LEAVENWORTH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10909 LEAVENWORTH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10909 LEAVENWORTH ST have a pool?
No, 10909 LEAVENWORTH ST does not have a pool.
Does 10909 LEAVENWORTH ST have accessible units?
No, 10909 LEAVENWORTH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 10909 LEAVENWORTH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 10909 LEAVENWORTH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
