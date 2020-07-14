All apartments in Lincoln
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:46 PM

Trenridge Gardens

6101 Vine St · (609) 601-5372
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6101 Vine St, Lincoln, NE 68505

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A-12 · Avail. Aug 22

$730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit G-110 · Avail. Sep 8

$730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit B-20 · Avail. Aug 12

$730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-3 · Avail. Sep 8

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit E-88 · Avail. Sep 9

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trenridge Gardens.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Welcome to Trenridge Gardens, the premier apartments in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our newly renovated one and two-bedroom floor plans provide brand new kitchen appliances, cabinetry, countertops, flooring, in addition to ample closet space and balconies with additional storage. Residents will enjoy lush landscaping and lawns throughout the property as well as a new, fenced-in dog park where your furry best friend can roam free. Our long-time residents will attest to the outstanding way-of-life you will experience while living at Trenridge Garden. Stop by today and allow our friendly management team to assist you in finding your new apartment home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Trenridge Gardens have any available units?
Trenridge Gardens has 11 units available starting at $730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does Trenridge Gardens have?
Some of Trenridge Gardens's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trenridge Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Trenridge Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Trenridge Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Trenridge Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Trenridge Gardens offer parking?
No, Trenridge Gardens does not offer parking.
Does Trenridge Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Trenridge Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Trenridge Gardens have a pool?
No, Trenridge Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Trenridge Gardens have accessible units?
No, Trenridge Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Trenridge Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Trenridge Gardens has units with dishwashers.
