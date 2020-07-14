Amenities
Welcome to Trenridge Gardens, the premier apartments in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our newly renovated one and two-bedroom floor plans provide brand new kitchen appliances, cabinetry, countertops, flooring, in addition to ample closet space and balconies with additional storage. Residents will enjoy lush landscaping and lawns throughout the property as well as a new, fenced-in dog park where your furry best friend can roam free. Our long-time residents will attest to the outstanding way-of-life you will experience while living at Trenridge Garden. Stop by today and allow our friendly management team to assist you in finding your new apartment home.