Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard playground smoke-free community

Fieldstone Place Apartments in Lincoln, Nebraska, is the ideal place to call home. Our 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature spacious fully-equipped kitchens, wood-style flooring, and spacious walk-in closets. Our serene grounds will give you the relaxing lifestyle you deserve. We are happy to offer a children’s playground and outdoor picnic space for your enjoyment. Schedule your personal tour at Fieldstone Apartments today!