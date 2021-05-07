All apartments in Lincoln
Last updated May 8 at 12:05 AM
Fairways at Lincoln

375 Fletcher Ave · (402) 809-5150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

375 Fletcher Ave, Lincoln, NE 68521

Price and availability

VERIFIED 36 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 437-02 · Avail. now

$796

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 544 sqft

Unit 457-05 · Avail. now

$811

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 544 sqft

Unit 437-08 · Avail. now

$811

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 544 sqft

See 23+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 525-09 · Avail. May 15

$982

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

Unit 555-04 · Avail. Jul 15

$992

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

Unit 533-12 · Avail. Jul 10

$997

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

See 22+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairways at Lincoln.

Amenities

In unit laundry
Patio / balcony
Hardwood floors
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
Parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
community garden
conference room
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
green community
hot tub
internet access
media room
online portal
playground
sauna
tennis court
yoga
With such a stunning location just north of Downtown Lincoln, our community provides a scenic, tranquil atmosphere with all the modern conveniences you crave. Fairways at Lincoln is nestled in a charming neighborhood that features effortless acccess to Interstates 180 and 80, providing the perfect sanctuary from your daily grind as well as an effortless, stress-free commute. Your new home is minutes from your next favorite dining spot, whether you prefer fine American fare at Billy's, the classic Italian dishes at Vincenzo's Ristorante, or the bistro-style service at the Green Gateau. The lied Center and the Sheldon Museum of Art offer enriching exhibits nearby and you can easily find all the latest fashions and trends at the Belmont Shopping Center and the Gateway Mall - both just a quick car ride away. It's all available right outside your front door at Fairways at Lincoln.

Property Details

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Deposit: $500
Additional: Exterminating $4 Trash Charge $8 Water, Sewer Charge $25
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300, $150 additional pet fees
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply Max Weight: 100
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairways at Lincoln have any available units?
Fairways at Lincoln has 51 units available starting at $796 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does Fairways at Lincoln have?
Some of Fairways at Lincoln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairways at Lincoln currently offering any rent specials?
Fairways at Lincoln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairways at Lincoln pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairways at Lincoln is pet friendly.
Does Fairways at Lincoln offer parking?
Yes, Fairways at Lincoln offers parking.
Does Fairways at Lincoln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fairways at Lincoln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairways at Lincoln have a pool?
Yes, Fairways at Lincoln has a pool.
Does Fairways at Lincoln have accessible units?
Yes, Fairways at Lincoln has accessible units.
Does Fairways at Lincoln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairways at Lincoln has units with dishwashers.
