Fairways at Lincoln.

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Deposit: $500
Additional: Exterminating $4
Trash Charge $8
Water, Sewer Charge $25
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300, $150 additional pet fees
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Max Weight: 100
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.