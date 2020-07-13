Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup carpet oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport concierge internet access tennis court volleyball court

Live better. Live Ashbrook by Broadmoor.



From your first glimpse of Ashbrook by Broadmoor, you know that sytle and design are a priority. Kitchens are designed for entertaining with granite islands and open floor plans. Need room for that "small" shoe collection? Walk in closets are standard in all bedrooms. Nine foot ceilings and large decks add to the feeling of spaciousness. And when you need a sanctuary, retreat to your own oval soaking tub.



At Ashbrook by Broadmoor, no detail for stylish living has gone overlooked.