Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Ashbrook by Broadmoor

6800 Ashbrook Drive · (402) 347-2538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6800 Ashbrook Drive, Lincoln, NE 68516

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05206 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07101 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

Unit 04209 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashbrook by Broadmoor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
concierge
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Live better. Live Ashbrook by Broadmoor.

From your first glimpse of Ashbrook by Broadmoor, you know that sytle and design are a priority. Kitchens are designed for entertaining with granite islands and open floor plans. Need room for that "small" shoe collection? Walk in closets are standard in all bedrooms. Nine foot ceilings and large decks add to the feeling of spaciousness. And when you need a sanctuary, retreat to your own oval soaking tub.

At Ashbrook by Broadmoor, no detail for stylish living has gone overlooked.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $175/ per cat
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Garage lot. Detached garages available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashbrook by Broadmoor have any available units?
Ashbrook by Broadmoor has 3 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does Ashbrook by Broadmoor have?
Some of Ashbrook by Broadmoor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashbrook by Broadmoor currently offering any rent specials?
Ashbrook by Broadmoor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashbrook by Broadmoor pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashbrook by Broadmoor is pet friendly.
Does Ashbrook by Broadmoor offer parking?
Yes, Ashbrook by Broadmoor offers parking.
Does Ashbrook by Broadmoor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ashbrook by Broadmoor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashbrook by Broadmoor have a pool?
Yes, Ashbrook by Broadmoor has a pool.
Does Ashbrook by Broadmoor have accessible units?
No, Ashbrook by Broadmoor does not have accessible units.
Does Ashbrook by Broadmoor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashbrook by Broadmoor has units with dishwashers.
