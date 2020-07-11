Amenities

8860 South 78th Available 10/07/20 Brand New Luxury Townhome - Brand new luxury townhome available in the rapidly growing southeast Lincoln area. This beautiful townhome is in the Woodlands at Yankee Hill subdivision located within half a mile from St. Michael's church/school, the brand new Moore Middle School, and the brand new Copple Family YMCA in southeast Lincoln (84th and Yankee Hill area).



Our townhomes are pet-friendly with fenced yards.



Style: Ranch Townhome

Square Feet: 2400 Sq. Ft. (Basement Finished)

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3

Garage: 3 Stalls



Features:

*Covered Patio *High-end Interior Finishes

*Walk-in Closet *Mud Area Built-In *Stainless Steel Appliances

*Lawn Service Included *Snow Removal Included *Cable Ready

*Waste Refuse Service Included *Pet-Friendly *Many More



NOTE: Property Owner pays for snow removal, lawn care, and waste services. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water, and cable if desired. Background check and credit score applications required.



