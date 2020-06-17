All apartments in Lincoln
Find more places like 7870 Viburnum Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincoln, NE
/
7870 Viburnum Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

7870 Viburnum Drive

7870 Viburnum Drive · (402) 476-0086
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lincoln
See all
Family Acres
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7870 Viburnum Drive, Lincoln, NE 68516
Family Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7870 Viburnum Drive · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2616 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Luxury Homes at The Preserve - Ask about our Management Specials 50% for 3 months! - Corner townhouse in The Preserve, with charming curb appeal to draw you in. The open floor plan that people hope to find, with Brazilian cherry cabinetry, stainless appliances, & two tier granite island in the kitchen, open to great room with fireplace wall with built in display for art or treasures & wall of windows with view of the beautiful brick walled patio with privacy and more charm. A dining room for those who enjoy great dinner parties or just want an extra table in the home. Master suite on main floor with sliding doors to patio & passage door between master bath (w jetted tub) & laundry. Upstairs are two generous bedrooms, & loft overlooking great room. Fully finished basement open space with wet bar, media room, & game room. Downstairs has a 3/4 bath, & great storage. The Preserve offers full service for lawn, snow, & trash service. A former tree nursery, this is one of Lincoln's most beautiful neighborhoods. Walking path over the patio wall, short hop to shopping & services at 70th & Pioneers.

(RLNE5470466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7870 Viburnum Drive have any available units?
7870 Viburnum Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does 7870 Viburnum Drive have?
Some of 7870 Viburnum Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7870 Viburnum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7870 Viburnum Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7870 Viburnum Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7870 Viburnum Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 7870 Viburnum Drive offer parking?
No, 7870 Viburnum Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7870 Viburnum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7870 Viburnum Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7870 Viburnum Drive have a pool?
No, 7870 Viburnum Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7870 Viburnum Drive have accessible units?
No, 7870 Viburnum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7870 Viburnum Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7870 Viburnum Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7870 Viburnum Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fieldstone Place
3981 N 26th St
Lincoln, NE 68521
Lionsgate Apartments
5101 Vine St
Lincoln, NE 68504
Lenox Village Apartments
7201 Pioneers Blvd
Lincoln, NE 68516
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor
7100 Holmes Park Rd
Lincoln, NE 68506
Ashbrook by Broadmoor
6800 Ashbrook Drive
Lincoln, NE 68516
Highpointe by Broadmoor
4607 Old Cheney Rd
Lincoln, NE 68516
Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor
5501 Warwick Ct
Lincoln, NE 68516
Rockledge Oaks Apartments
8320 Rockledge Rd
Lincoln, NE 68506

Similar Pages

Lincoln 1 BedroomsLincoln 2 Bedrooms
Lincoln 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLincoln Apartments with Parking
Lincoln Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Family Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nebraska-LincolnNebraska Wesleyan University
Southeast Community College AreaIowa Western Community College
Clarkson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity