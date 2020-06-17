7870 Viburnum Drive

Amenities

Luxury Homes at The Preserve - Ask about our Management Specials 50% for 3 months! - Corner townhouse in The Preserve, with charming curb appeal to draw you in. The open floor plan that people hope to find, with Brazilian cherry cabinetry, stainless appliances, & two tier granite island in the kitchen, open to great room with fireplace wall with built in display for art or treasures & wall of windows with view of the beautiful brick walled patio with privacy and more charm. A dining room for those who enjoy great dinner parties or just want an extra table in the home. Master suite on main floor with sliding doors to patio & passage door between master bath (w jetted tub) & laundry. Upstairs are two generous bedrooms, & loft overlooking great room. Fully finished basement open space with wet bar, media room, & game room. Downstairs has a 3/4 bath, & great storage. The Preserve offers full service for lawn, snow, & trash service. A former tree nursery, this is one of Lincoln's most beautiful neighborhoods. Walking path over the patio wall, short hop to shopping & services at 70th & Pioneers.



(RLNE5470466)