All apartments in Lincoln
Find more places like 752 W Belmont.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincoln, NE
/
752 W Belmont
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

752 W Belmont

752 West Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lincoln
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

752 West Belmont Avenue, Lincoln, NE 68521
West Lincoln

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
4 Bedroom Townhome! - This four bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in West Lincoln features a semi private patio, large living room, and attached double stall garage! Two bedrooms are upstairs along with the first full bathroom and open air hallway overlooking the living room. The other two bedrooms are in the lower level with the second full bathroom. Washer and dryer hookups are located in the unfinished basement.
Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, and water.
Landlord provides trash and yard.
No pets.
This property does not accept Section 8.
Call Realty Works to schedule a showing! (402)483-1214

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5697167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 W Belmont have any available units?
752 W Belmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincoln, NE.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
Is 752 W Belmont currently offering any rent specials?
752 W Belmont isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 W Belmont pet-friendly?
No, 752 W Belmont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 752 W Belmont offer parking?
Yes, 752 W Belmont does offer parking.
Does 752 W Belmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 W Belmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 W Belmont have a pool?
No, 752 W Belmont does not have a pool.
Does 752 W Belmont have accessible units?
No, 752 W Belmont does not have accessible units.
Does 752 W Belmont have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 W Belmont does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 752 W Belmont have units with air conditioning?
No, 752 W Belmont does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Colony Apartment Homes
3751 Faulkner Dr
Lincoln, NE 68516
Lionsgate Apartments
5101 Vine St
Lincoln, NE 68504
Lakeside Village
701 Lakeside Dr
Lincoln, NE 68528
Trenridge Gardens
6101 Vine St
Lincoln, NE 68505
Thomasbrook
5900 Roose St
Lincoln, NE 68506
Fairways at Lincoln
375 Fletcher Ave
Lincoln, NE 68521
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor
7100 Holmes Park Rd
Lincoln, NE 68506
Highpointe by Broadmoor
4607 Old Cheney Rd
Lincoln, NE 68516

Similar Pages

Lincoln 1 BedroomsLincoln 2 Bedrooms
Lincoln 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLincoln Apartments with Parking
Lincoln Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Family Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nebraska-LincolnNebraska Wesleyan University
Southeast Community College AreaIowa Western Community College
Clarkson College