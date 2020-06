Amenities

7223 Whitewater Available 07/09/20 Renter's Dream with Triple Car Garage - Located north of 14th and Superior in a nice newer family oriented neighborhood. Directly across the street from Kooser Elementary and very close to the Fallbrook YMCA. Just minutes away from the University of Nebraska campus and I-80. This home has a beautiful grand entryway which makes it feel much more than a rental home. The floor plan is by far the best on the market for someone looking for privacy and spacious bedrooms. It has four master suites with huge walk-in closets and bathrooms attached to every bedroom (3 upstairs and 1 on the lowest level). The main floor consists of a spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar, large living room, dining room and small patio. The main floor also has a 1/2 bath for your guests and a mud room leading out to attached garage. Bottom floor has one bedroom with an enormous walk in closet and bathroom attached along with a laundry room and tons of storage. Don't let this one slip away it will rent quickly.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3404495)