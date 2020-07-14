Rent Calculator
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:05 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3542 North 66th Street
3542 North 66th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3542 North 66th Street, Lincoln, NE 68507
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent with attached 1 stall garage and fenced in yard. Please visit arrowlincoln.com to apply and schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3542 North 66th Street have any available units?
3542 North 66th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lincoln, NE
.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lincoln Rent Report
.
Is 3542 North 66th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3542 North 66th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3542 North 66th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3542 North 66th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lincoln
.
Does 3542 North 66th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3542 North 66th Street offers parking.
Does 3542 North 66th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3542 North 66th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3542 North 66th Street have a pool?
No, 3542 North 66th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3542 North 66th Street have accessible units?
No, 3542 North 66th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3542 North 66th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3542 North 66th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3542 North 66th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3542 North 66th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
