3100 N 35th St. #204

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed / 1 Bath Mobile home in North Lincoln MH Court - Newly refreshed 3 bed / 1 bath Mobile Home located in North Central Lincoln Mobile Home Court. Close to Cornhusker Highway with easy access to all major shopping and services.



Visit www.ppmlincoln.com for more details.



Rent - $800 Security Deposit - $800

Lot rent, water, and trash are included in monthly rent.



Please submit a Guest Card by clicking on the Contact Us button and we will be in touch to schedule a showing. If after a showing you wish to move forward in the process, complete and submit the online application and pay the $50 fee to run a credit/background check. Do NOT submit an Application until you have seen the property and desire to move forward. The Application Fee is required to submit the application and the fee is NOT refundable. Renters Legal Liability to Landlord Insurance will be required. If approved, a $100 Document Processing Fee and Security Deposit will be charged and payment must be received prior to Move-in.



Applicant Screening Criteria:



Valid government-issued ID

Proof of Income

Primary Applicant must have a credit score of 600 or higher

Combined Income-to-Rent Ratio at least 2.5 times greater than monthly rent

Credit scores down to 550 may be considered with a positive landlord reference from an institutional landlord

No past due credit balances or collection accounts greater than $2500

Cosigners accepted for lack of credit and/or Income-to-Rent Ratio.

Social Security Number verification

Rental verification from an institutional landlord or 12 months of cancelled checks or money order receipts for a non-institutional landlord

No Felony criminal history for violent or sexually based convictions

Not on the 25-year or Lifetime Sex Offender Registry



(RLNE5765562)