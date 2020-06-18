All apartments in Lincoln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:22 PM

3100 N 35th St. #204

3100 North 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3100 North 35th Street, Lincoln, NE 68504
Sunset Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed / 1 Bath Mobile home in North Lincoln MH Court - Newly refreshed 3 bed / 1 bath Mobile Home located in North Central Lincoln Mobile Home Court. Close to Cornhusker Highway with easy access to all major shopping and services.

Visit www.ppmlincoln.com for more details.

Rent - $800 Security Deposit - $800
Lot rent, water, and trash are included in monthly rent.

Please submit a Guest Card by clicking on the Contact Us button and we will be in touch to schedule a showing. If after a showing you wish to move forward in the process, complete and submit the online application and pay the $50 fee to run a credit/background check. Do NOT submit an Application until you have seen the property and desire to move forward. The Application Fee is required to submit the application and the fee is NOT refundable. Renters Legal Liability to Landlord Insurance will be required. If approved, a $100 Document Processing Fee and Security Deposit will be charged and payment must be received prior to Move-in.

Applicant Screening Criteria:

Valid government-issued ID
Proof of Income
Primary Applicant must have a credit score of 600 or higher
Combined Income-to-Rent Ratio at least 2.5 times greater than monthly rent
Credit scores down to 550 may be considered with a positive landlord reference from an institutional landlord
No past due credit balances or collection accounts greater than $2500
Cosigners accepted for lack of credit and/or Income-to-Rent Ratio.
Social Security Number verification
Rental verification from an institutional landlord or 12 months of cancelled checks or money order receipts for a non-institutional landlord
No Felony criminal history for violent or sexually based convictions
Not on the 25-year or Lifetime Sex Offender Registry

(RLNE5765562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 N 35th St. #204 have any available units?
3100 N 35th St. #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincoln, NE.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
Is 3100 N 35th St. #204 currently offering any rent specials?
3100 N 35th St. #204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 N 35th St. #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 N 35th St. #204 is pet friendly.
Does 3100 N 35th St. #204 offer parking?
No, 3100 N 35th St. #204 does not offer parking.
Does 3100 N 35th St. #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 N 35th St. #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 N 35th St. #204 have a pool?
No, 3100 N 35th St. #204 does not have a pool.
Does 3100 N 35th St. #204 have accessible units?
No, 3100 N 35th St. #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 N 35th St. #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 N 35th St. #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3100 N 35th St. #204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3100 N 35th St. #204 does not have units with air conditioning.
