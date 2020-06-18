1950 Connor St

Amenities

3bd townhome near 84th & Holdrege - Over 1700 sq ft in this 2-story townhome! 3 bedrooms (all on second floor) and 2.5 bath areas. 2-stall attached garage. Washer-dryer included! Great floor plan makes for easy living!



No smokers.

No pets.

No Section 8/Housing.



Please submit a Guest Card by clicking on the Contact Us button and we will be in touch to schedule a showing. If after a showing you wish to move forward in the process, complete and submit the online application and pay the $50 fee to run a credit/background check. Do NOT submit an Application until you have seen the property and desire to move forward. The Application Fee is required to submit the application and the fee is NOT refundable. Renters Legal Liability to Landlord Insurance will be required. If approved, a $100 Document Processing Fee and Security Deposit will be charged and payment must be received prior to Move-in.



Applicant screening criteria:



Valid government-issued ID

Proof of Income

Primary Applicant must have a credit score of 650 or higher

Combined Income-to-Rent Ratio at least 3.0 times greater than monthly rent

Credit scores down to 600 may be considered with a positive landlord reference from an institutional landlord

No past due credit balances or collection accounts greater than $2000

Cosigners accepted for credit only. Combined income must be 4.0 times greater than monthly rent when using a cosigner.

Social Security Number verification

Rental verification from an institutional landlord or 12 months of cancelled checks or money order receipts for a non-institutional landlord

No Felony criminal history

Not on the Sex Offender Registry



(RLNE5770413)