1833 Whittier St
1833 Whittier St

1833 Whittier Street · (402) 680-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1833 Whittier Street, Lincoln, NE 68503
Clinton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1833 Whittier St · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
3 Bedroom 2 bath TownHome Available Right off Of 27th St!! Close to UNL!! - Newly renovated townhomes! Owner recently renovated this entire tree-lined circle street of duplex townhomes. It is gorgeous! Conveniently located along the bike trail halfway between UNL Main and East campuses. Bike to school! We currently have several 3 bed / 2 bath units with off-street parking. Updated kitchens feature all appliances. Updated baths. Fresh paint and carpet. Washer/dryer can be included for $50/month. Prices range from $1100 - $1250 based on finishes. We currently have several units available, so pick your neighbors by bringing your friends! Currently accepting move-in dates as far out as August!

Move in Faster and Satisfy your security deposit requirements, save your cash simply by applying with Rhino. No deposit required with approval just a low monthly fee.

Move In Special:
1/2 Off First Month

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=q73QDpwNS42&mls=1

--------FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS---------

HOW CAN I SET UP A SHOWINGS/TOUR(S)?

Property tours are available seven days a week from 8am-8pm through Rently. Go to Rently.com and register for self-showings at your own convenient time and for any other property! If you experience issues with your registration or would like to schedule a tour with an agent please contact us directly at 402-680-1010 and we will be glad to assist you.

WHAT UTILITIES AM I RESPONSIBLE FOR?

Residents are responsible for all utility services.

IS SECTION 8 OR GENERAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS ACCEPTED?

Unfortunately, we are not accepted for participation in rental assistance programs.

IS RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED?

Yes, but we make it easy for you! A General Liability insurance policy will be automatically billed at a rate of $9.50 with a $3.00 administration fee unless proof of renters insurance is provided.

ARE PETS ACCEPTED? WHAT ARE THE PET POLICIES?

Yes, Pets Welcome!
(Restrictions Apply)
One time $200 Pet Fee per pet due at move in
$30 a month pet rent per pet

HOW DO I APPLY & WHAT ARE YOUR APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS?

If you would like to apply for this home an application must be filled out online for all household members 18 and older, along with proof of income (2 recent pay-stubs) Pay-stubs must be submitted at the time application is submitted. If pay-stubs or other proof of income is not provided within 24 hours of submitting your application it will be canceled and we will move on to other applications. COMPLETE applications will be processed in the order from which they are received.
Once your application is processed, if approved you will have 24 hours to put down the deposit. If the security deposit is not received within 24 hours your application will be canceled and we will move on to other applicants.

(RLNE5669572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 Whittier St have any available units?
1833 Whittier St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does 1833 Whittier St have?
Some of 1833 Whittier St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 Whittier St currently offering any rent specials?
1833 Whittier St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 Whittier St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1833 Whittier St is pet friendly.
Does 1833 Whittier St offer parking?
Yes, 1833 Whittier St does offer parking.
Does 1833 Whittier St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1833 Whittier St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 Whittier St have a pool?
No, 1833 Whittier St does not have a pool.
Does 1833 Whittier St have accessible units?
No, 1833 Whittier St does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 Whittier St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1833 Whittier St does not have units with dishwashers.
