Lincoln, NE
1642 SW 14th St
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:17 AM

1642 SW 14th St

1642 Southwest 14th Street · (402) 525-1279
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1642 Southwest 14th Street, Lincoln, NE 68522
West A

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1275 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed, 1.5 bath house in the West A neighborhood! This split entry home features 3 bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen, living room upstairs. Family room with half bath, storage closet and laundry downstairs. 1 stall garage. Large fenced backyard with 8x10 shed. Resident responsible for Electric, Gas, Water and Trash Service ($175/mo. avg.) Resident responsible for lawn care / snow removal. Small pets ok, additional pet fee and deposit applies. No smoking, No Section 8. Call Marty at 402-525-1279 with questions or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3388163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 SW 14th St have any available units?
1642 SW 14th St has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 SW 14th St have?
Some of 1642 SW 14th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 SW 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
1642 SW 14th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 SW 14th St pet-friendly?
No, 1642 SW 14th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 1642 SW 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 1642 SW 14th St does offer parking.
Does 1642 SW 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1642 SW 14th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 SW 14th St have a pool?
No, 1642 SW 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 1642 SW 14th St have accessible units?
No, 1642 SW 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 SW 14th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1642 SW 14th St has units with dishwashers.
