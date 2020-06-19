1642 SW 14th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 bed, 1.5 bath house in the West A neighborhood! This split entry home features 3 bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen, living room upstairs. Family room with half bath, storage closet and laundry downstairs. 1 stall garage. Large fenced backyard with 8x10 shed. Resident responsible for Electric, Gas, Water and Trash Service ($175/mo. avg.) Resident responsible for lawn care / snow removal. Small pets ok, additional pet fee and deposit applies. No smoking, No Section 8. Call Marty at 402-525-1279 with questions or to schedule a showing.



