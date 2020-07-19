Rent Calculator
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:30 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1210 S 24 Street
1210 South 24th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1210 South 24th Street, Lincoln, NE 68502
Near South
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1210 S 24 Street have any available units?
1210 S 24 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lincoln, NE
.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lincoln Rent Report
.
Is 1210 S 24 Street currently offering any rent specials?
1210 S 24 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 S 24 Street pet-friendly?
No, 1210 S 24 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lincoln
.
Does 1210 S 24 Street offer parking?
No, 1210 S 24 Street does not offer parking.
Does 1210 S 24 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 S 24 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 S 24 Street have a pool?
No, 1210 S 24 Street does not have a pool.
Does 1210 S 24 Street have accessible units?
No, 1210 S 24 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 S 24 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 S 24 Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 S 24 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 S 24 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
