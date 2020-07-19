All apartments in Lincoln
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:30 PM

1210 South 24th Street · No Longer Available
Lincoln
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Location

1210 South 24th Street, Lincoln, NE 68502
Near South

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 S 24 Street have any available units?
1210 S 24 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincoln, NE.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
Is 1210 S 24 Street currently offering any rent specials?
1210 S 24 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 S 24 Street pet-friendly?
No, 1210 S 24 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 1210 S 24 Street offer parking?
No, 1210 S 24 Street does not offer parking.
Does 1210 S 24 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 S 24 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 S 24 Street have a pool?
No, 1210 S 24 Street does not have a pool.
Does 1210 S 24 Street have accessible units?
No, 1210 S 24 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 S 24 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 S 24 Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 S 24 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 S 24 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
