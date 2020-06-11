All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like 701 W. Cedar Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington, NE
/
701 W. Cedar Street - 2
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

701 W. Cedar Street - 2

701 West Cedar Street · (308) 380-2591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

701 West Cedar Street, Lexington, NE 68850

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 17

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
The Creston is an ADA apartment. Located on the first floor, this corner unit is completely wheelchair assessable which features a walk-in shower, lower countertops, luxury vinyl planking and stainless steel appliances. The laundry room provides hookups for your washer and dryer. Don't have your own? Prairie Heights Apartments will lease a washer and dryer for $40 a month.

All tenants 18 years and older need to complete an application: https://fullcirclemanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Take a virtual tour of the apartment at https://www.prairieheightsapartment.com/the-creston
This complex offers luxury one and two bedroom apartments. Located in a new development area, the apartment is located minutes from downtown. Each apartment features: 9' ceilings, fob entry system, security cameras, high speed fiber internet, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl planking, maple slate cabinets, modern grey colors, white trim, pet friendly, and garages with indoor access for $95 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 W. Cedar Street - 2 have any available units?
701 W. Cedar Street - 2 has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 701 W. Cedar Street - 2 have?
Some of 701 W. Cedar Street - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 W. Cedar Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
701 W. Cedar Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 W. Cedar Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 W. Cedar Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 701 W. Cedar Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 701 W. Cedar Street - 2 does offer parking.
Does 701 W. Cedar Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 W. Cedar Street - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 W. Cedar Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 701 W. Cedar Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 701 W. Cedar Street - 2 have accessible units?
Yes, 701 W. Cedar Street - 2 has accessible units.
Does 701 W. Cedar Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 W. Cedar Street - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 W. Cedar Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 701 W. Cedar Street - 2 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 701 W. Cedar Street - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kearney, NE

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nebraska at Kearney
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity