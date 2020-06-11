701 W. Cedar Street - 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking garage internet access

The Creston is an ADA apartment. Located on the first floor, this corner unit is completely wheelchair assessable which features a walk-in shower, lower countertops, luxury vinyl planking and stainless steel appliances. The laundry room provides hookups for your washer and dryer. Don't have your own? Prairie Heights Apartments will lease a washer and dryer for $40 a month.



All tenants 18 years and older need to complete an application: https://fullcirclemanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



Take a virtual tour of the apartment at https://www.prairieheightsapartment.com/the-creston

This complex offers luxury one and two bedroom apartments. Located in a new development area, the apartment is located minutes from downtown. Each apartment features: 9' ceilings, fob entry system, security cameras, high speed fiber internet, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl planking, maple slate cabinets, modern grey colors, white trim, pet friendly, and garages with indoor access for $95 per month.