Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:59 PM

605 W. Cedar Street - 13

605 W Cedar St · (308) 380-2591
Location

605 W Cedar St, Lexington, NE 68850

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 24

$895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 983 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
The Belfield floor plan is available at Prairie Heights Apartments. This modern two bedroom, one bathroom home is completed with stainless steel appliances and an open floor plan. This specific unit is an ADA, wheelchair assessable unit. We pride ourselves with being a clean and safe housing community, with keypad entry into the buildings and security cameras.

All tenants 18 years and older must complete an application: https://fullcirclemanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Prairie Heights Apartments are the perfect localization for professionals and individuals looking for a 1-2 bedroom apartment! They offer residents spacious, unfurnished apartments at rates you are sure to love! Just minutes from shopping, dining and schools, our apartment rentals are convenient, comfortable, and, perhaps best of all, affordable!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

