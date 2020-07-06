605 W. Cedar Street - 13

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking internet access

The Belfield floor plan is available at Prairie Heights Apartments. This modern two bedroom, one bathroom home is completed with stainless steel appliances and an open floor plan. This specific unit is an ADA, wheelchair assessable unit. We pride ourselves with being a clean and safe housing community, with keypad entry into the buildings and security cameras.



All tenants 18 years and older must complete an application: https://fullcirclemanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Prairie Heights Apartments are the perfect localization for professionals and individuals looking for a 1-2 bedroom apartment! They offer residents spacious, unfurnished apartments at rates you are sure to love! Just minutes from shopping, dining and schools, our apartment rentals are convenient, comfortable, and, perhaps best of all, affordable!