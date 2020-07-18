Rent Calculator
Home
/
Hall County, NE
/
4870 W Highway 30 #10
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:05 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4870 W Highway 30 #10
4870 W US Highway 30
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4870 W US Highway 30, Hall County, NE 68810
Amenities
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Efficiency apartment utilities included for rent. Pinecrest Apartments. Studio unit available for rent, utilities included. Some pets allowed. Managed by Grand Island Realty.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4870 W Highway 30 #10 have any available units?
4870 W Highway 30 #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hall County, NE
.
What amenities does 4870 W Highway 30 #10 have?
Some of 4870 W Highway 30 #10's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4870 W Highway 30 #10 currently offering any rent specials?
4870 W Highway 30 #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4870 W Highway 30 #10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4870 W Highway 30 #10 is pet friendly.
Does 4870 W Highway 30 #10 offer parking?
No, 4870 W Highway 30 #10 does not offer parking.
Does 4870 W Highway 30 #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4870 W Highway 30 #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4870 W Highway 30 #10 have a pool?
No, 4870 W Highway 30 #10 does not have a pool.
Does 4870 W Highway 30 #10 have accessible units?
No, 4870 W Highway 30 #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 4870 W Highway 30 #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4870 W Highway 30 #10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4870 W Highway 30 #10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4870 W Highway 30 #10 does not have units with air conditioning.
