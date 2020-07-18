All apartments in Hall County
4251 S. Burdick Rd.
4251 S. Burdick Rd
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4251 S. Burdick Rd

4251 South Burwick Road · No Longer Available
4251 South Burwick Road, Hall County, NE 68883

garage
parking
garage
4251 S. Burdick Rd - This home is 1352 Sq ft with 3 bedrooms, 13/4 bathrooms, main floor laundry, full unfinished basement. There is also a detached 24 x 30 building and a single car attached garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5905895)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4251 S. Burdick Rd have any available units?
4251 S. Burdick Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hall County, NE.
Is 4251 S. Burdick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4251 S. Burdick Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4251 S. Burdick Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4251 S. Burdick Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hall County.
Does 4251 S. Burdick Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4251 S. Burdick Rd offers parking.
Does 4251 S. Burdick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4251 S. Burdick Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4251 S. Burdick Rd have a pool?
No, 4251 S. Burdick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4251 S. Burdick Rd have accessible units?
No, 4251 S. Burdick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4251 S. Burdick Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4251 S. Burdick Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4251 S. Burdick Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4251 S. Burdick Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

