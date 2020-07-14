Rent Calculator
Home
/
Grand Island, NE
/
328 E South St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
328 E South St
328 East South Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
328 East South Street, Grand Island, NE 68801
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom - 2bed 1 bath home
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3715432)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 328 E South St have any available units?
328 E South St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Island, NE
.
Is 328 E South St currently offering any rent specials?
328 E South St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 E South St pet-friendly?
No, 328 E South St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Island
.
Does 328 E South St offer parking?
No, 328 E South St does not offer parking.
Does 328 E South St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 E South St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 E South St have a pool?
No, 328 E South St does not have a pool.
Does 328 E South St have accessible units?
No, 328 E South St does not have accessible units.
Does 328 E South St have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 E South St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 E South St have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 E South St does not have units with air conditioning.
