Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:05 AM

2608 North Webb Road - 5

2608 North Webb Road · No Longer Available
Location

2608 North Webb Road, Grand Island, NE 68803

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1 BR apartment for rent. Grand Island Realty. 1 BR/1 BA. Newer flooring, paint. Remodeled bathroom. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash. Laundry on-site. Some pets allowed with fee. Managed by Grand Island Realty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 North Webb Road - 5 have any available units?
2608 North Webb Road - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Island, NE.
What amenities does 2608 North Webb Road - 5 have?
Some of 2608 North Webb Road - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 North Webb Road - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2608 North Webb Road - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 North Webb Road - 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2608 North Webb Road - 5 is pet friendly.
Does 2608 North Webb Road - 5 offer parking?
No, 2608 North Webb Road - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 2608 North Webb Road - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 North Webb Road - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 North Webb Road - 5 have a pool?
No, 2608 North Webb Road - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 2608 North Webb Road - 5 have accessible units?
No, 2608 North Webb Road - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 North Webb Road - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 North Webb Road - 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2608 North Webb Road - 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2608 North Webb Road - 5 has units with air conditioning.
