Grand Island, NE
200 E. Hwy 34 #1027
Last updated July 19 2020 at 2:25 AM

200 E. Hwy 34 #1027

200 E US Highway 34 · (308) 380-5967
Location

200 E US Highway 34, Grand Island, NE 68801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$745

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
The Stanton floor plan at Talon Apartments is a two bedroom, one bedroom unit. This pet friendly apartment includes stainless steel appliances, a stacked washer and dryer, modern design and luxury vinyl planking. We pride ourselves with being a clean and safe housing community, with keypad entry into the buildings and security cameras.

All tenants 18 years and older are required to complete an application: https://fullcirclemanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Take a virtual tour of the floor plan at https://www.talonapartments.com/stanton
Garages are available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 E. Hwy 34 #1027 have any available units?
200 E. Hwy 34 #1027 has a unit available for $745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 E. Hwy 34 #1027 have?
Some of 200 E. Hwy 34 #1027's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 E. Hwy 34 #1027 currently offering any rent specials?
200 E. Hwy 34 #1027 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 E. Hwy 34 #1027 pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 E. Hwy 34 #1027 is pet friendly.
Does 200 E. Hwy 34 #1027 offer parking?
Yes, 200 E. Hwy 34 #1027 offers parking.
Does 200 E. Hwy 34 #1027 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 E. Hwy 34 #1027 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 E. Hwy 34 #1027 have a pool?
No, 200 E. Hwy 34 #1027 does not have a pool.
Does 200 E. Hwy 34 #1027 have accessible units?
No, 200 E. Hwy 34 #1027 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 E. Hwy 34 #1027 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 E. Hwy 34 #1027 has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 E. Hwy 34 #1027 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 E. Hwy 34 #1027 has units with air conditioning.
