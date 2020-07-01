1116 Starwood Avenue

Amenities
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Grand Island. Amenities included: Satellite T.V, internet, central air, central heat, deck/balcony, upgraded stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, stove, oven, updated bathroom, storage, & full size washer dryer in each unit. Utilities included: cable, internet and water/sewer & trash. Pet friendly community. Date Available: Jun 30th 2020. $930/month rent. $930 security deposit required. Please contact O'Connor Residential L.L.C. at 308-381-2497 to learn more or apply online at https://www.oconnorgi.com/resident-information/apply-now/. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.