All apartments in Grand Island
Find more places like 1116 Starwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Island, NE
/
1116 Starwood Avenue
Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:59 PM

1116 Starwood Avenue

1116 Starwood Avenue · (308) 381-2497
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1116 Starwood Avenue, Grand Island, NE 68803

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1116 · Avail. now

$930

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Grand Island. Amenities included: Satellite T.V, internet, central air, central heat, deck/balcony, upgraded stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, stove, oven, updated bathroom, storage, & full size washer dryer in each unit. Utilities included: cable, internet and water/sewer & trash. Pet friendly community. Date Available: Jun 30th 2020. $930/month rent. $930 security deposit required. Please contact O'Connor Residential L.L.C. at 308-381-2497 to learn more or apply online at https://www.oconnorgi.com/resident-information/apply-now/. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Starwood Avenue have any available units?
1116 Starwood Avenue has a unit available for $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1116 Starwood Avenue have?
Some of 1116 Starwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Starwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Starwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Starwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 Starwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1116 Starwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Starwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 1116 Starwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 Starwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Starwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1116 Starwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Starwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1116 Starwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Starwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 Starwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 Starwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1116 Starwood Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1116 Starwood Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity