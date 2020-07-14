Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard internet access lobby online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community

Ravello 192 is a new townhome community developed with everyday luxury in mind. The Ravello 192 community offers a mature and private environment, where youll experience the quality of a well-appointed townhome without the stress of ownership. With spacious floorplans, thoughtful details, and luxurious style, our apartment homes are tailored to fit your lifestyle. Enjoy our professionally landscaped grounds, concierge, and an attentive maintenance team. Experience the flexible life youve been waiting for. Stop searching and start living at Ravello 192.