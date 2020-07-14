All apartments in Douglas County
Ravello 192
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:08 PM

Ravello 192

19261 Marcy Street · (402) 704-4947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

19261 Marcy Street, Douglas County, NE 68022

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-6 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit 11-109 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-110 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,083

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ravello 192.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Ravello 192 is a new townhome community developed with everyday luxury in mind. The Ravello 192 community offers a mature and private environment, where youll experience the quality of a well-appointed townhome without the stress of ownership. With spacious floorplans, thoughtful details, and luxurious style, our apartment homes are tailored to fit your lifestyle. Enjoy our professionally landscaped grounds, concierge, and an attentive maintenance team. Experience the flexible life youve been waiting for. Stop searching and start living at Ravello 192.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Move-in Fees: $500 reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: NA
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: All homes come with a garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ravello 192 have any available units?
Ravello 192 has 3 units available starting at $1,435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ravello 192 have?
Some of Ravello 192's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ravello 192 currently offering any rent specials?
Ravello 192 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ravello 192 pet-friendly?
Yes, Ravello 192 is pet friendly.
Does Ravello 192 offer parking?
Yes, Ravello 192 offers parking.
Does Ravello 192 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ravello 192 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ravello 192 have a pool?
Yes, Ravello 192 has a pool.
Does Ravello 192 have accessible units?
No, Ravello 192 does not have accessible units.
Does Ravello 192 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ravello 192 has units with dishwashers.
Does Ravello 192 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ravello 192 has units with air conditioning.
