Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
830 East 13
830 East 13th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
830 East 13th Street, Crete, NE 68333
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
830 East 13 Available 07/14/20 -
(RLNE2642134)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 830 East 13 have any available units?
830 East 13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Crete, NE
.
Is 830 East 13 currently offering any rent specials?
830 East 13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 East 13 pet-friendly?
No, 830 East 13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Crete
.
Does 830 East 13 offer parking?
No, 830 East 13 does not offer parking.
Does 830 East 13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 East 13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 East 13 have a pool?
No, 830 East 13 does not have a pool.
Does 830 East 13 have accessible units?
No, 830 East 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 830 East 13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 East 13 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 830 East 13 have units with air conditioning?
No, 830 East 13 does not have units with air conditioning.
