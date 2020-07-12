All apartments in Crete
Find more places like 830 East 13.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crete, NE
/
830 East 13
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

830 East 13

830 East 13th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

830 East 13th Street, Crete, NE 68333

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
830 East 13 Available 07/14/20 -

(RLNE2642134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 East 13 have any available units?
830 East 13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crete, NE.
Is 830 East 13 currently offering any rent specials?
830 East 13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 East 13 pet-friendly?
No, 830 East 13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crete.
Does 830 East 13 offer parking?
No, 830 East 13 does not offer parking.
Does 830 East 13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 East 13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 East 13 have a pool?
No, 830 East 13 does not have a pool.
Does 830 East 13 have accessible units?
No, 830 East 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 830 East 13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 East 13 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 830 East 13 have units with air conditioning?
No, 830 East 13 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lincoln, NE

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nebraska-LincolnNebraska Wesleyan University
Southeast Community College Area