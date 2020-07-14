Rent Calculator
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
140 East 24th
140 East 24th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
140 East 24th Street, Crete, NE 68333
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE3376304)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 140 East 24th have any available units?
140 East 24th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Crete, NE
.
Is 140 East 24th currently offering any rent specials?
140 East 24th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 East 24th pet-friendly?
No, 140 East 24th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Crete
.
Does 140 East 24th offer parking?
No, 140 East 24th does not offer parking.
Does 140 East 24th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 East 24th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 East 24th have a pool?
No, 140 East 24th does not have a pool.
Does 140 East 24th have accessible units?
No, 140 East 24th does not have accessible units.
Does 140 East 24th have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 East 24th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 East 24th have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 East 24th does not have units with air conditioning.
