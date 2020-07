Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub oven range Property Amenities accessible parking e-payments garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Welcome to Southwinds, your new home! Quiet and friendly community with 1 and 2 bedrooms conveniently located near Bellevue Offutt AFB. We offer everything you could possibly need including a full size washer and dryer in every apartment, a fully equipped kitchen with microwave, as well as walk-in and extended closets. Easy access to restaurants and shops, and great schools for all ages nearby. Online payment and applications for your convenience. We welcome you and your pets here at Southwinds, so make the move you will not regret!