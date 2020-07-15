Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse conference room dog park e-payments package receiving smoke-free community

Latitude 41 makes it easy to live life on your terms, whether or not you have a furry friend in the family! We offer a bark park on the premises, making these the most modern and stylish apartments that allow dogs in Bellevue, NE! You’ll love relaxing and socializing with friends and neighbors in our clubhouse, or lounging in the salt-water pool on a hot summer day. When you take your private tour you’ll notice controlled access and free parking, with private garages available. Our enthusiastic, 24/7 onsite management team will offer you resources whenever you need them, including worry-free package receiving. Best of all you’ll have access to your very own, top-of-the-line fitness center, making it easy to create a workout plan that fits into your busy schedule. There are so many ways that Latitude 41 helps you maximize your enjoyment of everyday life. Learn more about our amazing amenities by scheduling your private tour of Latitude 41 today!