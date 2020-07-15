All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

Latitude 41

10712 South 15th Street · (402) 810-8670
Location

10712 South 15th Street, Bellevue, NE 68123

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-2209 · Avail. Aug 31

$885

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 2-2215 · Avail. Aug 31

$885

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 2-2221 · Avail. Aug 31

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

See 29+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-3212 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,185

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

Unit 2-2211 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

Unit 2-2113 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,210

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

See 18+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-2202 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1253 sqft

Unit 2-2224 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1253 sqft

Unit 2-2324 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,565

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1253 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Latitude 41.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
conference room
dog park
e-payments
package receiving
smoke-free community
Latitude 41 makes it easy to live life on your terms, whether or not you have a furry friend in the family! We offer a bark park on the premises, making these the most modern and stylish apartments that allow dogs in Bellevue, NE! You’ll love relaxing and socializing with friends and neighbors in our clubhouse, or lounging in the salt-water pool on a hot summer day. When you take your private tour you’ll notice controlled access and free parking, with private garages available. Our enthusiastic, 24/7 onsite management team will offer you resources whenever you need them, including worry-free package receiving. Best of all you’ll have access to your very own, top-of-the-line fitness center, making it easy to create a workout plan that fits into your busy schedule. There are so many ways that Latitude 41 helps you maximize your enjoyment of everyday life. Learn more about our amazing amenities by scheduling your private tour of Latitude 41 today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 application fee per applicant
Deposit: $250 deposit
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/monthly per pet
restrictions: 85 lb weight limit- no aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Latitude 41 have any available units?
Latitude 41 has 59 units available starting at $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Latitude 41 have?
Some of Latitude 41's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Latitude 41 currently offering any rent specials?
Latitude 41 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Latitude 41 pet-friendly?
Yes, Latitude 41 is pet friendly.
Does Latitude 41 offer parking?
Yes, Latitude 41 offers parking.
Does Latitude 41 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Latitude 41 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Latitude 41 have a pool?
Yes, Latitude 41 has a pool.
Does Latitude 41 have accessible units?
Yes, Latitude 41 has accessible units.
Does Latitude 41 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Latitude 41 has units with dishwashers.
Does Latitude 41 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Latitude 41 has units with air conditioning.
