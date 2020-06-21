All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated June 18 2020

7618 S 22nd St.

7618 South 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

7618 South 22nd Street, Bellevue, NE 68147
Northwest Bellevue

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated Raised Ranch - Updated 2bedroom/1 bath. Enjoy carpet in living area and hallway, original wood floors in bedrooms, new interior paint, an eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter Space. Updates include remodeled bathroom, newer windows and newer garage door. Both bedrooms have oversize closets and the lower level family room is the perfect spot for relaxing or entertaining! Home has a beautiful, fenced back yard. Just minutes to Offutt AFB/Downtown Omaha with quick interstate access. New front porch is being added. NO PETS allowed at this home, sorry. No stove or refrigerator.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5814678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7618 S 22nd St. have any available units?
7618 S 22nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, NE.
What amenities does 7618 S 22nd St. have?
Some of 7618 S 22nd St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7618 S 22nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
7618 S 22nd St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7618 S 22nd St. pet-friendly?
No, 7618 S 22nd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 7618 S 22nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 7618 S 22nd St. does offer parking.
Does 7618 S 22nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7618 S 22nd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7618 S 22nd St. have a pool?
No, 7618 S 22nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 7618 S 22nd St. have accessible units?
No, 7618 S 22nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7618 S 22nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7618 S 22nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7618 S 22nd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7618 S 22nd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
