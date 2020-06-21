7618 S 22nd St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated Raised Ranch - Updated 2bedroom/1 bath. Enjoy carpet in living area and hallway, original wood floors in bedrooms, new interior paint, an eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter Space. Updates include remodeled bathroom, newer windows and newer garage door. Both bedrooms have oversize closets and the lower level family room is the perfect spot for relaxing or entertaining! Home has a beautiful, fenced back yard. Just minutes to Offutt AFB/Downtown Omaha with quick interstate access. New front porch is being added. NO PETS allowed at this home, sorry. No stove or refrigerator.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5814678)