The Retreat Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym game room parking playground pool pool table garage hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill shuffle board

From the retractable roof over the heated, indoor pool to the gym’s Wellbeats virtual fitness classes, The Retreat brings resort-level expectations home to the rustic locale of Williston, ND. The community delivers luxe offerings you won’t find elsewhere in town while placing equal focus on stylish apartments that truly earn the name The Retreat.



After time in the pool or playing on the indoor basketball court, you can relax with friends or family in the 18,000-square-foot clubhouse, which includes everything from a massage room to a video game area.



Return home to your one, two or three bedroom apartment, all of which come designed with attached garages and spacious laundry rooms with installed appliances for your convenience. See more of the high-end finishes, including granite counters and plank-style flooring, when you tour The Retreat today.