Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

Eagles Landing Apartments

206 32nd St E #115 · (701) 203-9379
Location

206 32nd St E #115, Williston, ND 58801

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-329 · Avail. Aug 4

$825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Unit 1-203 · Avail. Aug 4

$825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Unit 4-330 · Avail. now

$825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-301 · Avail. now

$945

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 4-231 · Avail. now

$945

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 4-331 · Avail. Jul 15

$945

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1120 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eagles Landing Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour. Eagles Landing is a new, thriving community in the University Subdivision, with shopping, schools, restaurants, and downtown Williston, ND right within your reach. Our pet-friendly apartments offer one and two-bedroom floor plans, each with a full size washer and dryer, granite countertops, a balcony or patio, and a detached garage. Capture a home with a superior location, lively community, and comfortable surroundings when you choose Eagles Landing. At Eagles Landing, we pride ourselves on providing the best customer service and strive for high satisfaction amongst our residents. Check out our reviews online and see what our residents are saying about us. Call today; we can't wait to meet you. View our spacious floorplans!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $500 non-refundable
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Garage Parking available. Please call for details.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eagles Landing Apartments have any available units?
Eagles Landing Apartments has 30 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Eagles Landing Apartments have?
Some of Eagles Landing Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eagles Landing Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Eagles Landing Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eagles Landing Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Eagles Landing Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Eagles Landing Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Eagles Landing Apartments offers parking.
Does Eagles Landing Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Eagles Landing Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Eagles Landing Apartments have a pool?
No, Eagles Landing Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Eagles Landing Apartments have accessible units?
No, Eagles Landing Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Eagles Landing Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Eagles Landing Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Eagles Landing Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Eagles Landing Apartments has units with air conditioning.
