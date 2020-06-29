Eagles Landing Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour. Eagles Landing is a new, thriving community in the University Subdivision, with shopping, schools, restaurants, and downtown Williston, ND right within your reach. Our pet-friendly apartments offer one and two-bedroom floor plans, each with a full size washer and dryer, granite countertops, a balcony or patio, and a detached garage. Capture a home with a superior location, lively community, and comfortable surroundings when you choose Eagles Landing. At Eagles Landing, we pride ourselves on providing the best customer service and strive for high satisfaction amongst our residents. Check out our reviews online and see what our residents are saying about us. Call today; we can't wait to meet you. View our spacious floorplans!