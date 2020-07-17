All apartments in Williams County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

5815 Izabella Ave Unit D

5815 Izabella Avenue · (701) 660-3830
Location

5815 Izabella Avenue, Williams County, ND 58801

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1380 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
AMAZING 3 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage town home in Williston with FENCED YARD. Includes all stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, washer/dryer, fireplace, and window coverings. Over-sized Master Bedroom with HUGE walk-in closet. Electric heat and A/C provide for lower utility bills. Contemporary finishes and upgrades throughout. You will not find a better price per square foot on something this beautiful in Williston! Easily accessible from all major highway arteries. Gated community in a beautiful, quiet country setting. Hurry before it's GONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 Izabella Ave Unit D have any available units?
5815 Izabella Ave Unit D has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5815 Izabella Ave Unit D have?
Some of 5815 Izabella Ave Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5815 Izabella Ave Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
5815 Izabella Ave Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 Izabella Ave Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 5815 Izabella Ave Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 5815 Izabella Ave Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 5815 Izabella Ave Unit D offers parking.
Does 5815 Izabella Ave Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5815 Izabella Ave Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 Izabella Ave Unit D have a pool?
No, 5815 Izabella Ave Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 5815 Izabella Ave Unit D have accessible units?
No, 5815 Izabella Ave Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 Izabella Ave Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5815 Izabella Ave Unit D has units with dishwashers.
Does 5815 Izabella Ave Unit D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5815 Izabella Ave Unit D has units with air conditioning.
