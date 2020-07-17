5815 Izabella Ave Unit D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground garage

AMAZING 3 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage town home in Williston with FENCED YARD. Includes all stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, washer/dryer, fireplace, and window coverings. Over-sized Master Bedroom with HUGE walk-in closet. Electric heat and A/C provide for lower utility bills. Contemporary finishes and upgrades throughout. You will not find a better price per square foot on something this beautiful in Williston! Easily accessible from all major highway arteries. Gated community in a beautiful, quiet country setting. Hurry before it's GONE!