Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3309 D 6th Way Available 07/01/20 AMAZING Roof Top Patio! - *AVAILABLE SOON* This Eagle townhome floor plan is as unique as it gets. “Sky Terrace”… need we say more? This well-appointed townhome comes with a rooftop deck that will be the envy of every guest lucky enough to get the invite up.



Stepping up to the Eagle gives you nearly 1,600 square feet, three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-stall garage. Featuring open concept kitchen, living and dining room, along with a massive master suite with floor to ceiling windows!



This townhome is located in one of the most prime locations in West Fargo! Right across the street from Brewtus Brick House and within walking distance to Cashwise, Ace Hardware, Nail Salons, Hair Salons, and SO much more.



Don't miss your chance to enjoy epic summer days and evenings hanging out on roof top deck!

https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/ea1c802a-b455-489e-894e-87743bfd7637



