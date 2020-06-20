2191 4th Avenue East - 1

Amenities

OPEN JUNE 1!! Check out this well maintained 3 bed 1 bath Townhome with one stall garage in West Fargo. This unit has three bedrooms and bath upstairs, with kitchen, dining area, living room, and laundry on the main level. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet. Amenities include in unit washer and dryer and air conditioner. Rent is $1100 per month with $1100 deposit, BUT we are offering 1/2 off the first month rent with a 13-month lease. Pets are OK with $250 pet deposit per pet (one-time fee). Tenant responsible for utilities, lawn care and snow removal. Will work with credit, income verification required. You won t want to miss this one. Call, text, or message today to set up a viewing!!