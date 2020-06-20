All apartments in West Fargo
2191 4th Avenue East - 1
2191 4th Avenue East - 1

2191 4th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2191 4th Avenue East, West Fargo, ND 58078

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
OPEN JUNE 1!! Check out this well maintained 3 bed 1 bath Townhome with one stall garage in West Fargo. This unit has three bedrooms and bath upstairs, with kitchen, dining area, living room, and laundry on the main level. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet. Amenities include in unit washer and dryer and air conditioner. Rent is $1100 per month with $1100 deposit, BUT we are offering 1/2 off the first month rent with a 13-month lease. Pets are OK with $250 pet deposit per pet (one-time fee). Tenant responsible for utilities, lawn care and snow removal. Will work with credit, income verification required. You won t want to miss this one. Call, text, or message today to set up a viewing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2191 4th Avenue East - 1 have any available units?
2191 4th Avenue East - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Fargo, ND.
What amenities does 2191 4th Avenue East - 1 have?
Some of 2191 4th Avenue East - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2191 4th Avenue East - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2191 4th Avenue East - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2191 4th Avenue East - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2191 4th Avenue East - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2191 4th Avenue East - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2191 4th Avenue East - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2191 4th Avenue East - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2191 4th Avenue East - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2191 4th Avenue East - 1 have a pool?
No, 2191 4th Avenue East - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2191 4th Avenue East - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2191 4th Avenue East - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2191 4th Avenue East - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2191 4th Avenue East - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2191 4th Avenue East - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2191 4th Avenue East - 1 has units with air conditioning.
