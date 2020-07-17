1151 Prairie Parkway - 11

Amenities

on-site laundry garage internet access

Warm Colors throughout!!

Close to WF High School, Menards, Family Fare, JL Beers and a lot of other shopping/restaurants.

Two miles from the New Sanford Hospital!

1 stall garage is included with rent.

Secure 12 unit building.

Double Coin laundry in building.

Newer flooring throughout!

Nothing else like it for the price.

Deposit is $500

Hot Water, Sewer, Water, and Garbage are included in rent.

Tenant pays Heat, lights, cable & internet.



Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor



Background check through Advantage Credit Bureau:



1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)

2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer

3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer

4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)

5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer

*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)



