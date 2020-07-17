1151 Prairie Parkway - 11

Amenities
Warm Colors throughout!!
Close to WF High School, Menards, Family Fare, JL Beers and a lot of other shopping/restaurants.
Two miles from the New Sanford Hospital!
1 stall garage is included with rent.
Secure 12 unit building.
Double Coin laundry in building.
Newer flooring throughout!
Nothing else like it for the price.
Deposit is $500
Hot Water, Sewer, Water, and Garbage are included in rent.
Tenant pays Heat, lights, cable & internet.
Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor
Background check through Advantage Credit Bureau:
1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)
2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer
3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer
4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)
5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer
*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)
