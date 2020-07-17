All apartments in West Fargo
Find more places like 1151 Prairie Parkway - 11.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Fargo, ND
/
1151 Prairie Parkway - 11
Last updated June 25 2020 at 3:40 AM

1151 Prairie Parkway - 11

1151 Prairie Parkway · (701) 232-8453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Fargo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1151 Prairie Parkway, West Fargo, ND 58078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Warm Colors throughout!!
Close to WF High School, Menards, Family Fare, JL Beers and a lot of other shopping/restaurants.
Two miles from the New Sanford Hospital!
1 stall garage is included with rent.
Secure 12 unit building.
Double Coin laundry in building.
Newer flooring throughout!
Nothing else like it for the price.
Deposit is $500
Hot Water, Sewer, Water, and Garbage are included in rent.
Tenant pays Heat, lights, cable & internet.

Application Fee: $35 per Applicant/Guarantor

Background check through Advantage Credit Bureau:

1. No criminal history (sex offender, assault, violence of any kind, felony or drug)
2. Current income (monthly income of 3 times the rent) or Guarantor/Co-Signer
3. 1 year continuous employment - or Guarantor/Co-Signer
4. Good rental history (if no rental history - Guarantor/Co-Signer)
5. Credit of at least 600 or Guarantor/Co-Signer
*(Guarantor/Co-signer must meet all the above requirements except rental history if they are a home owner)

Visit www.KPMFM.com for more info on this and other available apartments.

Pricing and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Photos in ad may not be of exact apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 Prairie Parkway - 11 have any available units?
1151 Prairie Parkway - 11 has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1151 Prairie Parkway - 11 currently offering any rent specials?
1151 Prairie Parkway - 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 Prairie Parkway - 11 pet-friendly?
No, 1151 Prairie Parkway - 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Fargo.
Does 1151 Prairie Parkway - 11 offer parking?
Yes, 1151 Prairie Parkway - 11 offers parking.
Does 1151 Prairie Parkway - 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1151 Prairie Parkway - 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 Prairie Parkway - 11 have a pool?
No, 1151 Prairie Parkway - 11 does not have a pool.
Does 1151 Prairie Parkway - 11 have accessible units?
No, 1151 Prairie Parkway - 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 Prairie Parkway - 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1151 Prairie Parkway - 11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1151 Prairie Parkway - 11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1151 Prairie Parkway - 11 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1151 Prairie Parkway - 11?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Lake Apartments
639 33rd Ave W
West Fargo, ND 58078
Parkside Apartments
3240 9th St W
West Fargo, ND 58078
Prairie Park Apartments
1318 6th St E
West Fargo, ND 58078
Eagle Run Apartments
3415 5th St W
West Fargo, ND 58078
Sheyenne Terrace
830 1st St W
West Fargo, ND 58078
Parkwest Gardens
1150 2nd St E
West Fargo, ND 58078
Saddlebrook
607 1st Ave E
West Fargo, ND 58078
Times Square
1912 Times Square Way
West Fargo, ND 58078

Similar Pages

West Fargo 1 BedroomsWest Fargo 2 Bedrooms
West Fargo Apartments with BalconiesWest Fargo Pet Friendly Places
West Fargo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fargo, ND
Moorhead, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia College at MoorheadMinnesota State University Moorhead
North Dakota State University-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity