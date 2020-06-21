Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in West Fargo
Find more places like 1019 Oak Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
West Fargo, ND
/
1019 Oak Place
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1019 Oak Place
1019 Oak Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Fargo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Location
1019 Oak Place, West Fargo, ND 58078
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Twinhome with large Fenced in backyard - Property Id: 39523
3 Bedroom 2 bathroom 2 living room spacious twinhome with fenced in backyard. Great neighborhood!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/39523
Property Id 39523
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5833763)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1019 Oak Place have any available units?
1019 Oak Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
West Fargo, ND
.
What amenities does 1019 Oak Place have?
Some of 1019 Oak Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1019 Oak Place currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Oak Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Oak Place pet-friendly?
No, 1019 Oak Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in West Fargo
.
Does 1019 Oak Place offer parking?
No, 1019 Oak Place does not offer parking.
Does 1019 Oak Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 Oak Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Oak Place have a pool?
No, 1019 Oak Place does not have a pool.
Does 1019 Oak Place have accessible units?
No, 1019 Oak Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Oak Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 Oak Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 Oak Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 Oak Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Prairie Park Apartments
1318 6th St E
West Fargo, ND 58078
Parkside Apartments
3240 9th St W
West Fargo, ND 58078
Parkwest Gardens
1150 2nd St E
West Fargo, ND 58078
Sheyenne Terrace
830 1st St W
West Fargo, ND 58078
Eagle Run Apartments
3415 5th St W
West Fargo, ND 58078
West Lake Apartments
639 33rd Ave W
West Fargo, ND 58078
Saddlebrook
607 1st Ave E
West Fargo, ND 58078
Similar Pages
West Fargo 1 Bedrooms
West Fargo 2 Bedrooms
West Fargo Apartments with Balcony
West Fargo Apartments with Parking
West Fargo Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fargo, ND
Moorhead, MN
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia College at Moorhead
Minnesota State University Moorhead
North Dakota State University-Main Campus