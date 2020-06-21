All apartments in West Fargo
Find more places like 1019 Oak Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Fargo, ND
/
1019 Oak Place
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1019 Oak Place

1019 Oak Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Fargo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

1019 Oak Place, West Fargo, ND 58078

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Twinhome with large Fenced in backyard - Property Id: 39523

3 Bedroom 2 bathroom 2 living room spacious twinhome with fenced in backyard. Great neighborhood!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/39523
Property Id 39523

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5833763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Oak Place have any available units?
1019 Oak Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Fargo, ND.
What amenities does 1019 Oak Place have?
Some of 1019 Oak Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 Oak Place currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Oak Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Oak Place pet-friendly?
No, 1019 Oak Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Fargo.
Does 1019 Oak Place offer parking?
No, 1019 Oak Place does not offer parking.
Does 1019 Oak Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 Oak Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Oak Place have a pool?
No, 1019 Oak Place does not have a pool.
Does 1019 Oak Place have accessible units?
No, 1019 Oak Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Oak Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 Oak Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 Oak Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 Oak Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prairie Park Apartments
1318 6th St E
West Fargo, ND 58078
Parkside Apartments
3240 9th St W
West Fargo, ND 58078
Parkwest Gardens
1150 2nd St E
West Fargo, ND 58078
Sheyenne Terrace
830 1st St W
West Fargo, ND 58078
Eagle Run Apartments
3415 5th St W
West Fargo, ND 58078
West Lake Apartments
639 33rd Ave W
West Fargo, ND 58078
Saddlebrook
607 1st Ave E
West Fargo, ND 58078

Similar Pages

West Fargo 1 BedroomsWest Fargo 2 Bedrooms
West Fargo Apartments with BalconyWest Fargo Apartments with Parking
West Fargo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fargo, ND
Moorhead, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia College at MoorheadMinnesota State University Moorhead
North Dakota State University-Main Campus