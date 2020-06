Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

This very new 2 bedroom duplex near the VCSU campus is coming available and you won't want to miss out on it.



The two units have the exact same layout, just flipped. 545 4th Ave SW has a lease already signed but the 547 4th Ave SW unit is coming available starting June 1st.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.