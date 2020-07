Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets garbage disposal Property Amenities gym parking garage internet access lobby cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking

Stanley Square is a mixed-use rental property in Stanley, North Dakota. The property consists of commercial office/retail spaces on the lower level and residential apartments on the upper two levels. Stanley Square is loaded with modern amenities and is conveniently located off of US Hwy 2 in the heart of the Bakken. Contact us to learn more about available commercial spaces for rent. We're offering incredible rental specials for businesses ready to upgrade to Stanley Square.