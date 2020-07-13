All apartments in Minot
Find more places like The Chateau.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minot, ND
/
The Chateau
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:02 PM

The Chateau

1805 2nd Ave SW · (701) 436-1008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minot
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1805 2nd Ave SW, Minot, ND 58701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03-202 · Avail. Aug 21

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-213 · Avail. Aug 3

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 835 sqft

Unit 01-209 · Avail. Jul 31

$900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 01-216 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 913 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Chateau.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
fire pit
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to The Chateau Apartment Homes a place where you can kick your feet up and enjoy the finer things in life. Situated in a cozy Minot neighborhood, The Chateau is close to shopping and entertainment but also privately secluded from it all. Layouts that maximize personal space and feature comforts like the indoor swimming pool make this the home for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee, $50 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $75/pet
fee: $200
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Chateau have any available units?
The Chateau has 9 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Chateau have?
Some of The Chateau's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Chateau currently offering any rent specials?
The Chateau is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Chateau pet-friendly?
Yes, The Chateau is pet friendly.
Does The Chateau offer parking?
Yes, The Chateau offers parking.
Does The Chateau have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Chateau does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Chateau have a pool?
Yes, The Chateau has a pool.
Does The Chateau have accessible units?
Yes, The Chateau has accessible units.
Does The Chateau have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Chateau has units with dishwashers.
Does The Chateau have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Chateau has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Chateau?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Commons & Landing at Southgate
1909 31st Avenue Southwest
Minot, ND 58701
Dakota Arms
1112 32nd Avenue Southwest
Minot, ND 58701
Elk Pointe
2700 20th Ave SW
Minot, ND 58701
The Wyatt at Northern Lights
1410 30th Avenue Northwest
Minot, ND 58703
Sky Crest Apartments
2008 33rd St NW
Minot, ND 58703
Minot Place
1710 13th Street Southeast
Minot, ND 58701
Cedarwood MSU Apartments
1400 8th Street Northwest
Minot, ND 58703
Landmark Circle
2102 NW Landmark Cir
Minot, ND 58703

Similar Pages

Minot 1 BedroomsMinot 2 Bedrooms
Minot Apartments with BalconyMinot Apartments with Garage
Minot Apartments with Parking

Apartments Near Colleges

Minot State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity