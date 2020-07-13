Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse fire pit internet access online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to The Chateau Apartment Homes a place where you can kick your feet up and enjoy the finer things in life. Situated in a cozy Minot neighborhood, The Chateau is close to shopping and entertainment but also privately secluded from it all. Layouts that maximize personal space and feature comforts like the indoor swimming pool make this the home for you.