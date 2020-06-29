All apartments in Minot
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

Skyport

Open Now until 5pm
2105 5th Avenue Northwest · (701) 401-8612
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2105 5th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND 58703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2105 5th Street NW 1 · Avail. Sep 8

$625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 2105 5th Street NW 15 · Avail. Aug 7

$625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 2105 5th Street NW 12 · Avail. Jul 31

$625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Skyport.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
cats allowed
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $300 - Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Sorry, our Pet Policy does not allow the following dog breeds: German Shepherds, Rottweiler, Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $50
rent: $30
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $50
rent: $30
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Skyport have any available units?
Skyport has 3 units available starting at $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Skyport have?
Some of Skyport's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Skyport currently offering any rent specials?
Skyport is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Skyport pet-friendly?
Yes, Skyport is pet friendly.
Does Skyport offer parking?
Yes, Skyport offers parking.
Does Skyport have units with washers and dryers?
No, Skyport does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Skyport have a pool?
No, Skyport does not have a pool.
Does Skyport have accessible units?
No, Skyport does not have accessible units.
Does Skyport have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Skyport has units with dishwashers.
Does Skyport have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Skyport has units with air conditioning.
