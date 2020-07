Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible elevator garage parking gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse hot tub internet access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Perched atop Minot's Plaza 16, the Plaza Apartments are the epitome of luxury apartment living. Large floorplans, modern finishes, and luxury amenities like the community fitness facility and common-area patio grace these Minot Apartment Homes. When combined with the underground heated parking, in-unit laundry and the plaza's location just a stone's throw from the Dakota Square Mall, there are few places to make your apartment home better than Minot's Plaza Apartments.