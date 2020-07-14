All apartments in Minot
Minot, ND
Pines
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:18 AM

Pines

Open Now until 5pm
616 Park Street Southwest · (701) 380-8967
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Minot
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
Location

616 Park Street Southwest, Minot, ND 58701

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

2X1-1

$500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pines.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: German Shepherds, Rottweiler,Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pines have any available units?
Pines offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $500. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Pines have?
Some of Pines's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pines currently offering any rent specials?
Pines is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pines pet-friendly?
Yes, Pines is pet friendly.
Does Pines offer parking?
Yes, Pines offers parking.
Does Pines have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pines does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pines have a pool?
No, Pines does not have a pool.
Does Pines have accessible units?
No, Pines does not have accessible units.
Does Pines have units with dishwashers?
No, Pines does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Pines have units with air conditioning?
No, Pines does not have units with air conditioning.
