All apartments in Minot
Find more places like Parkview Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minot, ND
/
Parkview Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

Parkview Place

2031 NW 33rd St · (701) 401-7907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minot
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2031 NW 33rd St, Minot, ND 58703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2031 33rd ST. NW - 309 · Avail. Aug 6

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Unit 2031 33rd ST. NW - 202 · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 803 sqft

Unit 2031 33rd ST. NW - 113 · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 816 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkview Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 or 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400 - $600
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: German Shepherds, Rottweiler,Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Parking Details: Assigned parking, garage included in rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkview Place have any available units?
Parkview Place has 4 units available starting at $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Parkview Place have?
Some of Parkview Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkview Place currently offering any rent specials?
Parkview Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkview Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkview Place is pet friendly.
Does Parkview Place offer parking?
Yes, Parkview Place offers parking.
Does Parkview Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parkview Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkview Place have a pool?
No, Parkview Place does not have a pool.
Does Parkview Place have accessible units?
No, Parkview Place does not have accessible units.
Does Parkview Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkview Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Parkview Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parkview Place has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Parkview Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Northdale
2820 5th Street Northwest
Minot, ND 58703
Dakota Arms
1112 32nd Avenue Southwest
Minot, ND 58701
Northern Plains
505 36th Avenue Northeast
Minot, ND 58703
Country Meadows
2016 NW 33rd St
Minot, ND 58703
North Highlands
1250 NW 27th Ave
Minot, ND 58703
Country View
1635 11th Street Southeast
Minot, ND 58701
Southdale
1526 16th Ave SW
Minot, ND 58701
Skyport
2105 5th Avenue Northwest
Minot, ND 58703

Similar Pages

Minot 1 BedroomsMinot 2 Bedrooms
Minot Apartments with BalconyMinot Apartments with Garage
Minot Apartments with Parking

Apartments Near Colleges

Minot State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity