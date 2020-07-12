Amenities

1 36th Ave. NE 212 Available 07/02/20 Northfield Apartments - Nestled atop Minot’s North Hill within close proximity to Minot AFB, Northfield Apartments offer all the amenities you’re looking for! Northfield offers in-unit washer and dryer, fully equipped kitchens, patio/balcony, air conditioning, controlled access entry and garage.



Contact an IMM leasing agent today to find out why Northfield is the perfect place to call home. 701-852-3648



No Pets Allowed



