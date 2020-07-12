All apartments in Minot
Minot, ND
Northfield
Last updated June 30 2020 at 9:17 AM

Northfield

Open Now until 5pm
1 36th Avenue Northeast · (701) 401-7472
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Minot
Location

1 36th Avenue Northeast, Minot, ND 58703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northfield.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
1 36th Ave. NE 212 Available 07/02/20 Northfield Apartments - Nestled atop Minot’s North Hill within close proximity to Minot AFB, Northfield Apartments offer all the amenities you’re looking for! Northfield offers in-unit washer and dryer, fully equipped kitchens, patio/balcony, air conditioning, controlled access entry and garage.

Contact an IMM leasing agent today to find out why Northfield is the perfect place to call home. 701-852-3648

Services & Features
Air Conditioning
Controlled Entry
Garage Included
In-Unit Washer and Dryer
Microwave and Dishwasher
Fridge and Freezer
Stove/Oven
Off-Street Parking
Open Layout
Private Patios and Balconies
Smoke Free
24 Hour Emergency Maintenance
Water/Sewer/Garbage Paid

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2497170)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $300 - Up to one month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northfield have any available units?
Northfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minot, ND.
What amenities does Northfield have?
Some of Northfield's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northfield currently offering any rent specials?
Northfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northfield pet-friendly?
No, Northfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minot.
Does Northfield offer parking?
Yes, Northfield offers parking.
Does Northfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Northfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Northfield have a pool?
No, Northfield does not have a pool.
Does Northfield have accessible units?
No, Northfield does not have accessible units.
Does Northfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northfield has units with dishwashers.
Does Northfield have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Northfield has units with air conditioning.
