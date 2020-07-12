Amenities
1 36th Ave. NE 212 Available 07/02/20 Northfield Apartments - Nestled atop Minot’s North Hill within close proximity to Minot AFB, Northfield Apartments offer all the amenities you’re looking for! Northfield offers in-unit washer and dryer, fully equipped kitchens, patio/balcony, air conditioning, controlled access entry and garage.
Contact an IMM leasing agent today to find out why Northfield is the perfect place to call home. 701-852-3648
Services & Features
Air Conditioning
Controlled Entry
Garage Included
In-Unit Washer and Dryer
Microwave and Dishwasher
Fridge and Freezer
Stove/Oven
Off-Street Parking
Open Layout
Private Patios and Balconies
Smoke Free
24 Hour Emergency Maintenance
Water/Sewer/Garbage Paid
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2497170)