Country View
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:51 PM

Country View

Open Now until 5pm
1635 11th Street Southeast · (701) 212-1365
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1635 11th Street Southeast, Minot, ND 58701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 206 · Avail. Jul 16

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 309 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Country View.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
garage
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
new construction
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Single or double garage included with every unit and off street parking.
Storage Details: Additional storage garages available for rent
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Country View have any available units?
Country View has 3 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Country View have?
Some of Country View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Country View currently offering any rent specials?
Country View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Country View pet-friendly?
No, Country View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minot.
Does Country View offer parking?
Yes, Country View offers parking.
Does Country View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Country View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Country View have a pool?
No, Country View does not have a pool.
Does Country View have accessible units?
Yes, Country View has accessible units.
Does Country View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Country View has units with dishwashers.
Does Country View have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Country View has units with air conditioning.
